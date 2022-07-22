Kremlin rejects report Nord Stream turbine is stuck in transit
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-07-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 15:25 IST
The Kremlin on Friday rejected a report that a crucial turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline between Russia and Germany was stuck in transit.
Reuters reported on Thursday that Russia has so far not given the go-ahead to transport the turbine back to Russia, citing two people familiar with the matter said. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed the reports, saying it was "nonsense."
