Aditya Birla Health Insurance Sets a Guinness World Records Title for 'Largest Online Video Album of People Jumping in the Air'

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) • A Guinness World Records title has been created during ABHICL's #JumpForHealth campaign • #JumpForHealth in its 5th edition, is an initiative to encourage healthy living, and help the specially-abled walk again • ABHICL to donate 1 prosthetic leg for every 10,000 jumps Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Ltd. (ABHICL), the Health Insurance subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited, a significant non-banking financial services company, has set a new Guinness World Records title for the 'Largest online video album of people jumping in the air' with 5455 videos. ABHICL has achieved this record during its annual #JumpForHealth Campaign. The 5th edition of #JumpForHealth Campaign kick started on World Health Day i.e. April 07, 2022, and continued till May 16, 2022, witnessing a large number of people start their health journey through the power of jumping while contributing towards helping differently-abled people walk again. Combining efforts of the participants, for every 10,000 jumps, ABHICL has vowed to donate one prosthetic leg. Mr. Ajay Kakar, Chief Marketing Officer, Aditya Birla Capital said, "We are delighted to create this new record for our #JumpForHealth 2022 campaign. At Aditya Birla Capital we believe in encouraging people to self-realise the importance of staying healthy. #JumpForHealth was a step in that direction. A movement we started in 2017, it has been an inspiration for people to not only take care of their own health, but to also contribute to the mobility of a deprived person. Our sincere gratitude to the 5,455 participants who contributed more than 89,56,214 jumps in less than 40 days of this year's campaign. On behalf of all of us across Aditya Birla Capital, I want to express my sincerest gratitude to Guinness World Records for recognising our efforts." Mr. Mayank Bathwal, Chief Executive Officer, Aditya Birla Health Insurance said, "At Aditya Birla Health Insurance, we have always worked to instil the concept of HeathFirst in the minds of our customers. We encourage people to take care of their health and inculcate the habit of healthy living. #JumpForHealth, started in 2017, is one of those initiatives that enables us to create awareness on health living and its benefits. Achieving the Guinness World Records title during this edition of #JumpForHealth Campaign has given us a moral fillip and we are thankful to all our stakeholders who've played a pivotal role in amplifying the 5th edition of ABHICL's #Jump for health campaign." This year's #JumpForHealth campaign was based on the theme of freedom, and also promoted the concept of HealthFirst. As the world goes digital in the post-pandemic era, the #JumpForHealth campaign enabled people to work, play, learn, and socialise from any location. ABHICL with its campaign tapped into these qualities of participants, encouraging them to work towards a healthier lifestyle while bringing joy and happiness to those who can be benefitted a prosthetic leg.

In this edition of #JumpForHealth Campaign, 5455 participants contributed more than 89,56,214 jumps in two months. As a result, ABHICL will donate 895 legs to further its noble cause of helping specially-abled people walk again. Over the years, the campaign has received over 32.62 million jumps and ABHICL has donated 3262 legs so far. Celebrities like Sanjay Dutt, MandiraBedi& Remo D'souza actively participated and encouraged others to jump along with them.

