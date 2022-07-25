Left Menu

Police: Death toll from Kenya bus crash rises to 30

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 25-07-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 14:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Kenya

The death toll from a bus accident in central Kenya has risen to 30, police said on Monday.

The passenger bus carrying an unknown number of people on Sunday evening fell off a bridge and plunged into a river along a highway from Meru to the capital, Nairobi.

The bus ''must have developed brake failure, because it was at a very high speed when the accident happened", said senior police official Rono Bunei.

Bunei said early on Monday that the death toll grew to 30 from 24 overnight, with others hospitalised with injuries.

The accident is the latest in a series of deadly crashes in Kenya — and across the wider East African region — where roads are often narrow and police blame speeding drivers for crashes.

At least 20 passengers were killed on July 8 in a crash along the highway from Nairobi to the coastal city of Mombasa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

