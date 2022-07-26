Left Menu

Infosys to hire 300 Singaporean workers

Infosys said on Tuesday it has committed to hiring 300 Singaporean workers over the next three years across a variety of roles. To support the Singapore government's ongoing programs to create employment opportunities for freshers and mid-career professionals, Infosys has collaborated with Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA), a statutory board, under the Ministry of Communications and Information, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT services company said. Infosys will aim to hire technology professionals, mature PMETs (Professionals, Managers, Executives, and Technicians) from tech and non-tech backgrounds, as well as fresh graduates from polytechnics and universities to create a skilled and future-ready workforce in Singapore, it said in a statement. Infosys, along with Infosys Compaz (iCompaz) – a joint venture between Infosys Limited and Temasek Holdings – will hire these individuals as part of IMDA's TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) Company-Led Training (CLT) program, it was stated.

