Left Menu

Crypto exchange Coinbase faces SEC probe over securities - Bloomberg News

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating whether Coinbase Global Inc improperly let Americans trade digital assets that should have been registered as securities, Bloomberg News reported on Monday. A Coinbase spokesperson told Reuters the company does not list securities on its platform, while the regulator declined to comment on the report.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-07-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 18:09 IST
Crypto exchange Coinbase faces SEC probe over securities - Bloomberg News
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating whether Coinbase Global Inc improperly let Americans trade digital assets that should have been registered as securities, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

A Coinbase spokesperson told Reuters the company does not list securities on its platform, while the regulator declined to comment on the report. The company's legal head Paul Grewal said Coinbase will engage with the SEC on the matter. "We are confident that our rigorous diligence process — a process the SEC has already reviewed — keeps securities off our platform," Grewal said.

The SEC's scrutiny has increased ever since the crypto trading platform expanded the number of tokens in which it offers trading, Bloomberg report said, citing two sources. (https://bloom.bg/3OyXrBk) The probe by the SEC's enforcement unit predates its investigation into an alleged insider trading scheme that was revealed last week.

In the first insider trading case involving cryptocurrency, U.S. prosecutors had charged Ishan Wahi, a former product manager at Coinbase, for sharing confidential information about forthcoming announcements of new cryptocurrency assets that Coinbase would allow users to trade through its exchange. In related civil charges, the regulator alleged that Wahi's brother Nikhil Wahi and their friend Sameer Ramani purchased and sold at least 25 crypto assets for a profit, nine of which the agency identified as securities.

The SEC had declined to confirm at the time whether it would pursue action against Coinbase for listing the tokens deemed securities in the complaint. The cryptocurrency platform has previously asked the regulator to develop rules that work for digital asset securities.

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
3
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022