Bank credit rises 12.89 pc; deposit 8.35 pc: RBI data

Bank credit rose by 12.89 per cent to Rs 122.81 lakh crore and deposits by 8.35 per cent to Rs 168.09 lakh crore in the fortnight ended July 15, showed RBI data released on Thursday.

In the fortnight ended July 16, 2021, advances stood at Rs 108.78 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 155.14 lakh crore, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on July 15, 2022.

In the previous fortnight ended July 1, 2022, bank credit grew by 13.29 per cent and deposits by 9.77 per cent.

In FY22, bank credit rose by 8.59 per cent and deposit by 8.94 per cent.

