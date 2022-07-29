World Bank says no new plans for financing for Sri Lanka
Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2022 11:05 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 10:54 IST
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
The World Bank does not plan to offer new financing to Sri Lanka until an adequate macroeconomic policy framework is in place, it said in a statement on Thursday.
The World Bank stressed that Sri Lanka needs to enact structural reforms that focus on economic stabilization and address the root structural causes that led to the crisis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The World Bank
- Sri Lanka
Advertisement