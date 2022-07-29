NLDSL-NICDC Logistics Data Bank’s LDB Project handles 50 million EXIM containers

NLDSL-NICDC Logistics Data Bank's LDB Project has achieved a milestone of handling 50 million EXIM containers since its inception six years ago.

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal congratulated the entire team of NLDSL for achieving the milestone.

Sh. Amrit Lal Meena, Chairman NLDSL, said that NLDSL is striving to make the LDB project a hallmark of Logistic development in India in line with the objectives of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiative.

LDB was conceived as one of the smart community projects between India and Japan during the initial stages of planning of Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor project. LDB handles 100% per cent of India's EXIM container volume. It uses RFID technology through Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data and Cloud-based solution to provide real-time tracking of EXIM container movement in India.

The LDB system has contributed in improving India's rank in the benchmarking tool of the World Bank i.e. Logistics Performance Index (LPI) and Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) to help countries identify the challenges and opportunities in trade logistics. LDB has led to improve the key components of logistics which include customs performance, infrastructure quality, logistics service quality, consignments tracking and tracing, timeliness of shipments and Trading Across Border (TAB) which is primarily the relevant parameter for cross-border trade.

Currently, LDB Pan India coverage integrates17 Ports (comprising 27 port terminals) (Port IT systems), 170 CFSs & ICDs (RFID Infrastructure), 60 Toll Plazas (RFID Infrastructure), 03 ICPs (RFID Infrastructure), 09 SEZs (RFID Infrastructure) and 5800 railway stations (Freight Operations Information System- FOIS).

LDB Project has been leveraged to develop Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP). The ULIP has been conceptualized with the vision of "PM GatiShakti" which aims at breaking individual silos, promote integration among various Ministries/Departments and create a single window thus bringing efficiency and transparency in the logistics industry and thus making India cost competitive and 'Atmanirbhar' in the logistics sector. ULIP has been integrated with 27 systems of seven different ministries through 102 APIs, covering more than 1600 fields successfully.

