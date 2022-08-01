Left Menu

UK stocks extend winning run, HSBC jumps after results

UK's top share index extended its winning streak on Monday as HSBC surged after providing an upbeat earnings outlook, while easing inflation expectations dampened hopes of a super-sized rate hike from the Bank of England (BoE) this week.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 13:05 IST
UK stocks extend winning run, HSBC jumps after results
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

UK's top share index extended its winning streak on Monday as HSBC surged after providing an upbeat earnings outlook while easing inflation expectations dampened hopes of a super-sized rate hike from the Bank of England (BoE) this week. The blue-chip FTSE 100 climbed 1.1% by 0721 GMT after hitting seven-week highs on Friday.

HSBC jumped 5.9% after Europe's biggest bank announced a higher profitability target and bullish dividend outlook and pushed back on a proposal by top shareholder Ping An Insurance Group Co of China to split itself. The wider banking index added 1.5%.

Pearson rose 5.6% as the education group reiterated its full-year profit outlook and said its new integrated structure under boss Andy Bird was helping to save costs and grow the top line. The domestically focused midcap index gained 1.6% after notching a seven-week top last week.

Quilter jumped 13.8% after a media report said NatWest Group is considering a bid for the fund manager. The British public's expectations for inflation fell again in July, a survey showed, potentially adding to the case for the BoE to increase interest rates by only a quarter percentage point later this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022