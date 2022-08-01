Left Menu

Maha: 'Shravani Somvar' sees huge crowds at Nashik temples

Updated: 01-08-2022 18:25 IST
Maha: 'Shravani Somvar' sees huge crowds at Nashik temples
The removal of coronavirus restrictions led to thousands of people thronging renowned temples in Maharashtra's Nashik district on 'Shravani Somvar', the first Monday of the holy month of Shravan.

While pandemic curbs had dampened the fervour in the last two years, on Monday, sites like the Lord Kapaleshwar Temple in Panchavati, Lord Someshwar Temple and Lord Trimbakeshwar Temple were full of crowds, functionaries of these places of worship said.

''People offered bel leaves and flowers. Most took dips in Ramkund, Godavari and Teerthraj Kushavarta. Temples like Baneshwar, Naroshankar, Ardhanarinateshwar, Sarweshwar Mahadev, Mankameshwar Mahadev and Taked also saw huge crowds,'' an official said.

The fervour of 'Shravani Somvar', considered auspicious by Hindus who observe fast, was also seen in others areas of the district like Nashik Road, Cidco, Indiranagar, Satpur, Ambad and Mhasrul, he added.

Security arrangements and crowd management measures included a sizable deployment of police as well as traffic curbs, he said.

