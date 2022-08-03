Left Menu

Vistara starts operating flight on Mumbai-Jeddah route

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2022 11:07 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 10:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Vistara on Wednesday said it has started operating flights on the Mumbai-Jeddah route three times per week. The inaugural flight between Maharashtra's capital and the Saudi Arabian city departed at 6.05 PM on Tuesday, the airline's statement noted.

The flight on this route will be operated using an A320neo aircraft, it mentioned.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, "Given the multitude of upcoming futuristic projects in Saudi Arabia, strong trade ties with India and presence of large Indian diaspora, there is growing traffic between the two countries."

