Vishal Fabrics Q1 net profit rises to Rs 19 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 20:45 IST
Denim manufacturer Vishal Fabrics Ltd on Monday reported an 85 per cent increase in its standalone net profit at Rs 18.95 crore for the first quarter ended June.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 10.24 crore during the April-June quarter a year ago, Vishal Fabrics said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 49.90 per cent at Rs 442.10 crore during the quarter in comparison to a lower base of the pandemic-impacted corresponding quarter.

In the year-ago period, Vishal Fabrics revenue from operations was at Rs 294.92 crore.

Managing Director Brijmohan Chiripal said, ''During the quarter, the company was able to achieve sustainable margins.'' The company was able to successfully pass on the additional cost to the customers, he added.

Shares of Vishal Fabrics Ltd on Monday settled 1.63 per cent down at Rs 24.10 apiece on BSE.

