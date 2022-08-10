Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open sharply higher after softer-than-expected CPI data

Wall Street was set to open sharply higher on Wednesday after data showed a slower-than-expected rise in inflation last month, reducing bets on super-sized rate hike in September. U.S. annual consumer prices slowed to 8.5% in July. Economists polled by Reuters expected the Consumer Price Index to show year-on-year headline inflation of 8.7%, far above the Federal Reserve's target of 2%, but lower than last month's 9.1%.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-08-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 18:27 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open sharply higher after softer-than-expected CPI data
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
  • Country:
  • United States

Wall Street was set to open sharply higher on Wednesday after data showed a slower-than-expected rise in inflation last month, reducing bets on super-sized rate hike in September.

U.S. annual consumer prices slowed to 8.5% in July. Economists polled by Reuters expected the Consumer Price Index to show year-on-year headline inflation of 8.7%, far above the Federal Reserve's target of 2%, but lower than last month's 9.1%. Core inflation remained unchanged month-on-month at 5.9%, while economists were expecting a rise to 6.1%.

The market is now pricing in 33.5% chance of a 75 basis point increase in fund rates at the Fed's next meeting in September, compared with 67.5% before the data. At 8:41 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 424 points, or 1.3%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 71.5 points, or 1.73%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 307.25 points, or 2.36%.

After a rough start to the year, the benchmark S&P 500 is up nearly 13% from its mid-June low, largely on expectations the Fed will be less hawkish than anticipated in its efforts to provide a soft landing for the economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022