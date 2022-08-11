Left Menu

SPIC reports Q1 PAT at Rs 66.85 cr

The companys robust performance demonstrates our ability to deliver good financial results amid a challenging macro-economic environment, SPIC Chairman Ashwin Muthiah said. On the strength of these positive results, we will continue to play our part in enabling Indias self-sufficiency in fertiliser production, he said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-08-2022 09:57 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 09:57 IST
SPIC reports Q1 PAT at Rs 66.85 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd (SPIC) has reported profit after tax for the April-June 2023 quarter at Rs 66.85 crore, the company said on Thursday.

The city-based agri-nutrient and fertiliser company had reported PAT at Rs 27.68 crore during corresponding quarter previous year, a company statement said.

For the year ending March 31, 2022 the profit after tax stood at Rs 140.43 crore.

The total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 753.07 crore from Rs 499.16 crore registered during the same period last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2022 total income stood at Rs 1,898.31 crore. ''The company's robust performance demonstrates our ability to deliver good financial results amid a challenging macro-economic environment,'' SPIC Chairman Ashwin Muthiah said. ''It is proof of the resilience and agility of our business model. On the strength of these positive results, we will continue to play our part in enabling India's self-sufficiency in fertiliser production,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022