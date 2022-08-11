Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of I-Day

Left Menu

Buses bound for Kauria PulRed FortOld Delhi Railway Station will operate via ISBT bridge Yudhistir Setu and terminate at Boulevard Road near Mori Gate U-Turn, it said. Buses bound for Red Fort, Old Delhi Railway Station, Bhai Mati Dass Chowk Fountain from South Delhi will be diverted via Ring Road - NH-24, Marginal Bandh Pushta Road and new ISBT Bridge, and will terminate on Boulevard Road, the advisory added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 21:39 IST
Ahead of Independence Day, the Delhi Police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth vehicular movement across the capital. According to the advisory, traffic for general public around Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on I-Day, will remain closed from 4 am to 10 am.

It will be open to only authorised vehicles, it said. Eight roads -- Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover -- will remain closed for general traffic, the advisory stated. Noida, Loni, Singhu, Ghazipur, Badarpur, Safia, Maharajpur, Aya Nagar, Auchandi, Surya Nagar, Rajokri, Dhansa, Apsara, Kalandi Kunj, Jharoda, Bhopura, Lal Kuan Pul Prahlad Pur and Tikri borders will be closed for the movement of commercial and transport vehicles on Friday from 10 pm to 11 am on Saturday, and similarly on Sunday and Monday, it said. Buses bound for Kauria Pul/Red Fort/Old Delhi Railway Station will operate via ISBT bridge (Yudhistir Setu) and terminate at Boulevard Road near Mori Gate U-Turn, it said. All the buses otherwise terminating at Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, Bhai Mati Dass Chowk, Mori Gate, ISBT, Pragati Maidan and Ambedkar Stadium Terminal shall terminate opposite Turkman Gate Asaf Ali Road, it said. Buses bound for Red Fort, Old Delhi Railway Station, Bhai Mati Dass Chowk (Fountain) from South Delhi will be diverted via Ring Road - NH-24, Marginal Bandh (Pushta) Road and new ISBT Bridge, and will terminate on Boulevard Road, the advisory added.

