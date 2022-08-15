Hundreds of Liverpool dockworkers vote to strike over pay

Hundreds of dockworkers at Mersey Docks and Harbour Company (MDHC) voted in favour of strike action over pay and working conditions, the Unite trade union said on Monday.

Rising inflation and energy prices coupled with a cost-of-living crunch has seen a wave of strikes across Britain with rail, legal, aviation and refuse workers voting to take industrial action.

"Our members at MDHC have Unite’s complete backing and support in these strikes for a fair pay rise,” Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)