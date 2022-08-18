Chile's GDP up 5.4% in Q2, below estimates

Chile's economy expanded 5.4% in the second quarter of 2022 from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday, below expectations of a 5.7% increase from economists polled by Reuters.

Gross domestic product (GDP) showed no growth from the previous three months in seasonally adjusted terms. Economists were expecting a 0.3% rise.

