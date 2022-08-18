Chile's GDP up 5.4% in Q2, below estimates
Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 18-08-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 18:04 IST
- Country:
- Chile
Chile's economy expanded 5.4% in the second quarter of 2022 from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday, below expectations of a 5.7% increase from economists polled by Reuters.
Gross domestic product (GDP) showed no growth from the previous three months in seasonally adjusted terms. Economists were expecting a 0.3% rise.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- central bank
- Chile
Advertisement