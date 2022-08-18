Left Menu

Blackstone sells 13.6 pc stake in auto component maker Sona BLW for Rs 4,000 cr

During the trading session, the stock touched a low of Rs 505 and a high of Rs 534.Sona BLW raised Rs 5,550 crore through its Initial Public Offering IPO in June 2021 and in the IPO, Singapore VII Topco III Pte Ltd, an affiliate of the Blackstone Group Inc, sold shares worth up to Rs 5,250 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 19:50 IST
Blackstone sells 13.6 pc stake in auto component maker Sona BLW for Rs 4,000 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Private equity firm Blackstone on Thursday divested 13.6 per cent stake in auto component maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd for over Rs 4,000 crore through open market transactions.

The shares were picked up by the Government of Singapore and SBI Mutual Fund among others, bulk deal data with the BSE showed.

Blackstone, which holds a stake in Sona BLW through an entity called Singapore VII Topco III PTE. Ltd, offloaded a total of 7.94 crore shares or 13.6 per cent stake in the company, the data showed.

The stocks were sold on an average price of Rs 509.10 on the BSE, a discount of 5.6 per cent from Wednesday's closing price of Rs 539.10.

At this price, the transaction size is aggregated to Rs 4,044 crore.

As of June quarter, Blackstone, which is one of the promoters of Sona BLW, owned 19.93 crore shares, amounting to 34.12 per cent stake in the company, shareholding pattern with the BSE showed.

Following the transaction, Sona BLW share dropped 4 per cent to settle the trade at Rs 517.40 on BSE on Thursday. During the trading session, the stock touched a low of Rs 505 and a high of Rs 534.

Sona BLW raised Rs 5,550 crore through its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in June 2021 and in the IPO, Singapore VII Topco III Pte Ltd, an affiliate of the Blackstone Group Inc, sold shares worth up to Rs 5,250 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022