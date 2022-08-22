Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to cancel a planned trip to Tunisia to attend a key conference on African development, a person close to him said on Sunday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, click on COVID-19: MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of news. cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 ASIA-PACIFIC

* North Korea imported more than 1 million facial masks and 15,000 pairs of rubber gloves from China in July, shortly before declaring victory over COVID-19, Chinese trade data showed on Saturday. * Mainland China reported 1,985 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 21, of which 427 were symptomatic and 1,558 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

* Shanghai reported three new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Aug. 21, up from two cases a day earlier, while one local symptomatic case was reported, versus none a day earlier, the city government said on Monday. AMERICAS

* U.S. first lady Jill Biden tested negative for COVID-19 after isolating for five days following a positive test, the White House said on Sunday. * Cancellations at major Canadian airports are dropping and passengers are being screened more quickly, the country's transport minister told a parliamentary hearing on Friday after complaints over disruption amid a surge in demand.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has asked Pfizer Inc to test the effects of an additional course of its antiviral Paxlovid among people who experience a rebound in COVID-19 after treatment, the regulator said on Friday.

* Canada's health ministry on Friday said it had authorized the use of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine as a booster for children five to 11 years old at least six months after receiving their initial two doses. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares slipped on Monday and the dollar extended its climb amid angst over global growth as most major banks keep raising rates, while a modest easing by China served only to highlight troubles in its property market. * China cut its benchmark lending rate and lowered the mortgage reference by a bigger margin on Monday, adding to last week's easing measures, as Beijing boosts efforts to revive an economy hobbled by a property crisis and a resurgence of COVID cases.

* China's Xiaomi Corp posted a steep drop in second-quarter revenue on Friday as the world's biggest smartphone market shrank, hit by strict COVID-19 restrictions. * Australian casino operator Star Entertainment Group swung to an annual loss on Monday, hurt by long spells of COVID-19-led property and border closures and regulatory reviews.

(Compiled by Subhranshu Sahu; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)