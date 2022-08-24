Office rental firm IWG appoints Charlie Steel as CFO
IWG Plc said on Wednesday Charlie Steel has been appointed as its next chief financial officer and will join the office rental firm's board before the end of this year.
Steel will replace Glyn Hughes, who plans to resign to undertake the role of a chief executive officer in a non-listed company.
