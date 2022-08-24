Left Menu

Analyst APK-Inform sees Ukraine's 2022 grain crop down at 52.5-55.4 mln T

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-08-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 14:57 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's 2022 grain harvest could decrease to between 52.5 and 55.4 million tonnes from a record 86 million tonnes due to the Russian invasion which has cut the harvested area, analyst APK-Inform said on Wednesday.

The consultancy said in a report the harvest could include up to 18.2 million tonnes of wheat, 29.9 million tonnes of corn and 5.9 million tonnes of barley.

It said a smaller harvest and logistics difficulties could cut 2022/23 July-June exports to between 22.9 and 39.6 million tonnes depending on logistics situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

