Analyst APK-Inform sees Ukraine's 2022 grain crop down at 52.5-55.4 mln T

Ukraine's 2022 grain harvest could decrease to between 52.5 and 55.4 million tonnes from a record 86 million tonnes due to the Russian invasion which has cut the harvested area, analyst APK-Inform said on Wednesday.

The consultancy said in a report the harvest could include up to 18.2 million tonnes of wheat, 29.9 million tonnes of corn and 5.9 million tonnes of barley.

It said a smaller harvest and logistics difficulties could cut 2022/23 July-June exports to between 22.9 and 39.6 million tonnes depending on logistics situation.

