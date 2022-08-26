Navy receives indigenously-produced gun ammunition
- Country:
- India
The Indian Navy received indigenously-produced 30mm gun ammunition on Friday.
A Navy official described it as a ''milestone''.
''First ever 100 per cent indigenous 30mm HE gun ammunition for the services has been produced by M/s Economic Explosives Ltd, Nagpur,'' the official said.
Satyanarayan Nuwal, CMD of the Solar Group, handed over the first consignment of the ammunition to Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral SN Ghormade.
''It is the first time that the services have placed an order on Indian private industry for delivery of complete gun ammunition and the same was completed successfully within a short time period of 12 months,'' the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Solar Group
- M/s Economic Explosives Ltd
- Navy
- SN Ghormade
- Nagpur
- The Indian Navy
- Indian
ALSO READ
Salman Khan in full 'Josh' as he spends day with Indian Navy
'No more than 10' Chinese and Taiwan navy ships stay close to Strait median line - source
Pak Navy rescues 9 Indian crew members after vessel capsizes in Arabian Sea
Mexico's president draws ire after navy helicopter flies in baseball mascot
Chief of Naval Staff felicitates Indian Navy participants in Commonwealth Games 2022