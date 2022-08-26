Left Menu

Navy receives indigenously-produced gun ammunition

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 20:55 IST
  • India

The Indian Navy received indigenously-produced 30mm gun ammunition on Friday.

A Navy official described it as a ''milestone''.

''First ever 100 per cent indigenous 30mm HE gun ammunition for the services has been produced by M/s Economic Explosives Ltd, Nagpur,'' the official said.

Satyanarayan Nuwal, CMD of the Solar Group, handed over the first consignment of the ammunition to Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral SN Ghormade.

''It is the first time that the services have placed an order on Indian private industry for delivery of complete gun ammunition and the same was completed successfully within a short time period of 12 months,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

