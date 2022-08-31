PM Modi expresses anguish over deaths in Kishtwar accident
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish at the loss of lives in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar district and announced compensation to the families of the victims.Eight people were killed and three others suffered serious injuries when their car skidded off the road and plunged into a 300-feet gorge in Kishtwar on Tuesday.The PMO quoting Modi tweeted, Saddened by the accident in Kishtwar. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. PTI KR CK
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish at the loss of lives in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district and announced compensation to the families of the victims.
Eight people were killed and three others suffered serious injuries when their car skidded off the road and plunged into a 300-feet gorge in Kishtwar on Tuesday.
The PMO quoting Modi tweeted, ''Saddened by the accident in Kishtwar. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at earliest. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.'' PTI KR CK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Kashmir
- Kishtwar
- PMNRF
- Jammu
- Kishtwar district
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi extends greetings on Parsi New Year
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured in militant attack in J-K
Owaisi slams Centre over recent killings of Kashmiri Pandits in J-K's Shopian
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured by militants in Shopian
KPSS urges Kashmiri Pandits to vacate the valley after series of attacks