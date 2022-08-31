Left Menu

PM Modi expresses anguish over deaths in Kishtwar accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish at the loss of lives in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar district and announced compensation to the families of the victims.Eight people were killed and three others suffered serious injuries when their car skidded off the road and plunged into a 300-feet gorge in Kishtwar on Tuesday.The PMO quoting Modi tweeted, Saddened by the accident in Kishtwar. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. PTI KR CK

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2022 08:49 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 08:49 IST
PM Modi expresses anguish over deaths in Kishtwar accident
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish at the loss of lives in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district and announced compensation to the families of the victims.

Eight people were killed and three others suffered serious injuries when their car skidded off the road and plunged into a 300-feet gorge in Kishtwar on Tuesday.

The PMO quoting Modi tweeted, ''Saddened by the accident in Kishtwar. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at earliest. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.'' PTI KR CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; Swiss drugs regulator approves first bivalent Covid-19 booster and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022