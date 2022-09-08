Left Menu

Tunisia's dinar hits new record low versus dollar

The weakening dinar also further erodes the purchasing power of ordinary Tunisians. It traded at 3.225 against the dollar on Wednesday down by 16% from a year ago, the central bank said.

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 08-09-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 18:02 IST
Tunisia's dinar hits new record low versus dollar
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisia's dinar currency has fallen to a new record low versus the dollar, central bank data showed on Thursday, a decline that threatens to erode Tunisia's foreign currency reserves and could make debt servicing more expensive and widen the budget deficit. The weakening dinar also further erodes the purchasing power of ordinary Tunisians.

It traded at 3.225 against the dollar on Wednesday down by 16% from a year ago, the central bank said. Last May the dinar changed hands at 3.101 for the first time, driven down by high inflation, a worsening trade deficit and the severe impact of the Ukraine crisis on public finances.

Tunisia’s annual inflation rate rose to 8.6 % in August, the highest level in nearly three decades. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt
4
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022