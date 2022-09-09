Left Menu

5 killed as jeep collides with truck in Rajasthan

Five people were killed and 11 others injured after the jeep they were travelling in collided with a truck in Rajasthans Nagaur district on Thursday night, police said.The accident took place in the Burdi area when the jeep was going to Ringas in Sikar district from the Ramdevra temple in Jaisalmer.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-09-2022 07:34 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 07:34 IST
Five people were killed and 11 others injured after the jeep they were travelling in collided with a truck in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Thursday night, police said.

The accident took place in the Burdi area when the jeep was going to Ringas in Sikar district from the Ramdevra temple in Jaisalmer. The passengers were residents of Abawas village in Ringas, Circle Officer (CO) Jayal Rameshwar Lal said.

After the collision, the injured passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital, where five of them, including a child, were declared dead. The deceased were identified as Phoolchand, Rohitash, Kaushalya, Rukma and Hemraj, he said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the Nagaur district hospital, the CO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

