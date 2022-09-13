Left Menu

Exergen and Nidek Medical India participate in Medicall Expo New Delhi, India

Exergen, a global leader in infrared temperature measurement technologies for medical applications, will exhibit its TAT-5000, TAT-2000, and TAT-2000C thermometers at Medicall Expo in Delhi, September 17-19, 2022, booth number D 37.

Exergen and Nidek Medical India participate in Medicall Expo New Delhi, India
Watertown (Massachusetts) [US], September 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Exergen, a global leader in infrared temperature measurement technologies for medical applications, will exhibit its TAT-5000, TAT-2000, and TAT-2000C thermometers at Medicall Expo in Delhi, September 17-19, 2022, booth number D 37. Highly accurate, non-invasive"Medicall Exhibition 2022 is one of the most important trade fairs in India with a very strong focus on all medical fields," said Francesco Pompei, founder and CEO of Exergen. "We are very pleased to participate in Medicall Expo with our new pan Indian distributor and partner Nidek Medical India to help educate medical professionals how to generate very accurate measurements of a person's body temperature using our Temporal Artery Thermometers. Together we will change how India takes temperature." "Nidek Medical India is delighted to introduce Exergen's highly innovative Temporal Artery Thermometers," says Gaurav Sukhija, Country Manager and Vice President of Sales for India. "The TAT-5000, TAT-2000, and TAT-2000C are extremely accurate. In addition, they are cost efficient, green, non-invasive and very fast. Taking a patient's temperature using a Temporal Artery Thermometer takes just 2-3 seconds. This means nurses and doctors are able to treat much more patients in the same amount of time, whilst still having 'time' for their patients." Extremely fast and highly accurateThe TAT-5000, TAT-2000 and TAT-2000C are based on a very innovative, patented infrared technology. They offer many advantages over more traditional methods of determining a patient's body temperature: - highly accurate temperature measurement- fast, safe and comfortable- quick and easy to use for both doctors and nurses and at-home users- low costs, resulting in an average payback period for the TAT-5000 and TAT-2000 of less than 1 year- the TAT-5000 is very durable and can be used without throw-away sensor caps to avoid unnecessary waste and costs- due to its industrial design the TAT-5000 is covered by a Lifetime Guarantee- the housing of the thermometer is resistant to aggressive disinfectants- the technology on which the Temporal Artery Thermometers are based are supported by more than 100 peer-reviewed and published clinical studies- the TAT-2000C offers at-home users the same accuracy, speed and reliability as the TAT-5000 and TAT-2000 for use in hospitals - at a very attractive retail price

Ideal for patientsAccording to Dr Pushpa Goyal, marketing manager for India, the TAT-5000, the TAT-2000 and the TAT-2000C are non-invasive thermometers that are ideal for patients. "They are comfortable and very accurate," she says. "The TAT-2000C is designed for at-home users and doctors and nurses choose it as their favorite at-home thermometer. We will be able to offer very effective service and support to our customers with the help of our virtual classroom and other training material." This story has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

