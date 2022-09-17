Suez Canal authority to raise transit fees by 15% in 2023 - chairman
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 17-09-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 17:59 IST
- Country:
- Egypt Arab Rep
Egypt plans to raise fees for ships passing through the Suez Canal by 15% in 2023, the canal authority's chairman Osama Rabie said on Saturday. Transit fees for bulk and tourist ships will be raised by 10%, Rabie added.
The fee increase will be applied starting Jan. 1, 2023.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Osama Rabie
- Egypt
Advertisement