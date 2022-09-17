Suez Canal authority to raise transit fees by 15% in 2023 - chairman

Egypt plans to raise fees for ships passing through the Suez Canal by 15% in 2023, the canal authority's chairman Osama Rabie said on Saturday. Transit fees for bulk and tourist ships will be raised by 10%, Rabie added.

The fee increase will be applied starting Jan. 1, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)