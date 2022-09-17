Left Menu

Suez Canal authority to raise transit fees by 15% in 2023 - chairman

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 17-09-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 17:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: US National Archives
  Egypt Arab Rep
  • Egypt Arab Rep

Egypt plans to raise fees for ships passing through the Suez Canal by 15% in 2023, the canal authority's chairman Osama Rabie said on Saturday. Transit fees for bulk and tourist ships will be raised by 10%, Rabie added.

The fee increase will be applied starting Jan. 1, 2023.

