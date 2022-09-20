Left Menu

IDEMIA and Noida Special Economic Zone collaborate to create infrastructure to make NSEZ disable friendly

IDEMIA, the leader in Augmented Identity today announced that it has joined hands with Noida Special Economic Zone Authority (NSEZ) to create inclusive infrastructure. The initiative is aimed at offering universal designs and accessibility to people, regardless of their physical ability and fully understanding of what they need, to do their jobs in best possible way. A. Bipin Menon, Development Commissioner, (NSEZ), Noida, is spearheading the initiative of helping those with disabilities live with dignity, respect and equal opportunity. IDEMIA is supporting the cause with donation of wheelchairs and creating disabled-friendly washrooms.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-09-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 19:13 IST
IDEMIA and Noida Special Economic Zone collaborate to create infrastructure to make NSEZ disable friendly
Left to Right - A. Bipin Menon, Development Commissioner, (NSEZ) handling over the wheelchairs to Matthew Foxton, India Regional President and Vice-President, Branding and Communications, IDEMIA. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): IDEMIA, the leader in Augmented Identity today announced that it has joined hands with Noida Special Economic Zone Authority (NSEZ) to create inclusive infrastructure. The initiative is aimed at offering universal designs and accessibility to people, regardless of their physical ability and fully understanding of what they need, to do their jobs in best possible way. A. Bipin Menon, Development Commissioner, (NSEZ), Noida, is spearheading the initiative of helping those with disabilities live with dignity, respect and equal opportunity. IDEMIA is supporting the cause with donation of wheelchairs and creating disabled-friendly washrooms. IDEMIA's commitment to making a positive global impact is embedded in its purpose: to unlock the world and make it safer. IDEMIA is committed to fostering innovation that drives responsibility, inclusivity, and sustainability.

A. Bipin Menon, Development Commissioner, (NSEZ), Noida and Matthew Foxton, India Regional President & Vice-President, Branding and Communications, IDEMIA, were present at NSEZ to mark the occasion. Speaking on this, A. Bipin Menon, Development Commissioner, Noida Special Economic Zone, said, "Our aim is to make NSEZ an inclusive workplace and IDEMIA has set a benchmark. We believe that more units need to step up towards this objective in whatever way they could. Some of the areas that they could work on are ensuring accessibility, appropriate skilling, funding initiatives through CSR, providing assistive devices and creating the right attitudinal change towards the differently abled."

Matthew Foxton, India Regional President, IDEMIA, said, "This initiative is just a stepping stone into creating an accessible, inclusive environment where everyone can belong and thrive. We are committed to support NSEZ in this noble cause." Since 2006, IDEMIA has supported the UN Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative. Our IMPACT program is closely aligned with nine of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022