Founder chairman Cyient BVR Mohan Reddy turns author with 'Engineered in India'

Founder chairman of global digital solutions company Cyient BVR Mohan Reddy has turned author with a book on his entrepreneurial journey, Penguin Random House India (PRHI) has announced.

Titled ''Engineered in India: From dreams to billion-dollar CYIENT'', the book is the story of a young man who steps out of the precincts of IIT Kanpur in 1974 with a dream in his heart -- to become an entrepreneur and contribute to nation building.

'''Engineered in India' gives experiential evidence of what it takes to ideate and scale a global enterprise. It also addresses the intangible dimensions of being an entrepreneur in India as well as offers practical lessons in customer centricity, people management and crisis management. My hope is to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs to learn from my journey, dream even bigger and engineer their own success,'' Padma Shri awardee Reddy said in a statement.

Reddy, who spearheaded several industry bodies and also served as the Chairman of NASSCOM, through his debut book takes readers on an entrepreneurial rollercoaster ride, allowing them to see ''human truths with tools that let them breathe life into their business aspirations and experiments''.

By pioneering outsourced engineering services from India in 1991, Reddy led Cyient to contribute over USD 5 billion in cumulative exports, firmly placing India on the global engineering, research and development (ER&D) services map.

According to the publishers, undaunted by the dearth of experience and means to capital in pre-liberalization India, Reddy’s enterprising spirit takes the long and winding road, never losing sight of his ambition.

''He gains overseas education on scholarship and dons multiple hats for eighteen long years before embarking on his life’s mission at forty. A mission that propels the company he incorporated, Cyient, to pioneer and excel in outsourced engineering services and introduce the brand 'Engineered in India','' they added.

The book is currently available for sale across offline and online stores.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)