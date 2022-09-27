Purple Quarter Facilitates HCAH's CTO, Ex-DealShare Techie Onboarded

'Out-of-hospital care' health tech company, HCAH onboarded seasoned techie Abhinav K Tripathi as the Chief Technology Officer. Bangalore-headquartered Bespoke CTO Search Firm, Purple Quarter was the preferred partner for the tech leadership mandate.

Purple Quarter along with team HCAH devised a customized approach to map the best leadership fit. After due consideration and evaluation, Abhinav K Tripathi was found to be HCAH's ideal tech leader. With over 14 years of industry experience, Abhinav is passionate about solving tech problems for startups. A distinguished architect, he has a proven record of delivering products that solve complex challenges at scale in E-commerce, Video-Commerce, Supply Chain and Healthcare. In his prior stints, he has played tech leadership roles in building startups like Snapdeal, Lybrate, Simsim and DealShare.

Vivek Srivastava, Founder and CEO, HCAH shared on the appointment, ''Abhinav is a wonderful addition to our team. Our aim is to become a leader in technology led service delivery in the out-of-hospital care market. Given Abhinav's deep-set knowledge and expertise, I look forward to working together and catapulting HCAH to become a leading Health tech company in the country. Purple Quarter has been of immense value throughout our leadership search. Thank you once again to the Purple Quarter team for their well-defined approach and understanding of the requirement.'' Founded in 2012 by Vivek Srivastava, the Noida-headquartered HCAH is on a mission to 'enable customers to live well by delivering best-in-class health outcomes and quality of life outside hospitals while building the most affordable and accessible healthcare ecosystem'. The company currently has three segments delivering services to and sought a CTO who would take care of its different products and build & manage its engineering teams across. HCAH turned to Purple Quarter for the search.

''I am thankful to Purple Quarter for making possible this incredible opportunity at HCAH. From FinTech to HealthTech, HCAH is a welcome change. It's thrilling to take on newer challenges in the health segment and solve issues at a fundamental level. As the HCAH CTO, my primary goal will be to bring out necessary changes in the existing plans and introduce new products through various technologies. It has been a pleasure working with the Purple Quarter team throughout this entire process,'' shared Abhinav K Tripathi. Purple Quarter's unmatched tech network, extensive talent pool, and comprehensive end-to-end search process have been instrumental in securing multiple key tech heads for the likes of BigBasket, Licious, PharmEasy, Upstox, Urban Company, Vedantu, ACKO, Pratilipi, Rupeek and more.

About Purple Quarter Purple Quarter is a Bespoke CTO Search firm based out of Bangalore. In just five years, it has mapped out over 10,000+ tech leaders across the globe. With a singular approach, Purple Quarter offers detailed insight into the Tech Leadership hiring space for startups and corporates. The diverse clientele of companies such as Walmart, Swiggy, RBIH, Browserstack, Inmobi, ACKO, PharmEasy, Urban Company, hike, Clari, and many more, reflect Purple Quarter's unmatched position.

