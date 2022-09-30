Left Menu

UK economy grew in Q2, revised data shows

Britain's economy grew in the second quarter, contrary to a initial estimate of a small contraction, and the country's current account deficit was smaller than expected, according to revised official data published on Friday. The Office for National Statistics said economic output rose by 0.2% in April through June, revised up from a previous reading of -0.1%. The current account deficit was 33.8 billion pounds ($37.60 billion). ($1 = 0.8990 pounds)

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-09-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 11:44 IST
Britain's economy grew in the second quarter, contrary to a initial estimate of a small contraction, and the country's current account deficit was smaller than expected, according to revised official data published on Friday.

The Office for National Statistics said economic output rose by 0.2% in April through June, revised up from a previous reading of -0.1%.

The current account deficit was 33.8 billion pounds ($37.60 billion). Economists polled by Reuters had pointed to a deficit of roughly 44 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.8990 pounds)

