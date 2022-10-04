Braavoking-redefining the grooming industry in India; "Instant Grooming Station" for men first time in India during Navratri The Indian male grooming market was worth $643 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 11 percent to reach $1.2 billion by 2024. Ahmedabad, October 4: Physical appearance gives a strong clue about your personality. Your appearance is the first impression you make upon meeting new people, and we bet it will turn out to be the best with Braavoking products. Whether an official meeting or a personal date, one can't take chances with looks. With our good quality & easy to use products you can find the spark your skin needs, style your hair, groom beard the way you like, grow stylish moustache, altogether you can accentuate an envious personality. "Why should boys have all the fun? Everyone knows this campaign, Braavoking have revised it with "Why should girls have all the fun? "even males also have equal right to groom and with the aim first time in Navratri or similar event any brand is doing something with instant grooming for male is Braavoking. Mr. Gaurav Modi - Co-Founder & CEO, Braavoking said that "Grooming industry is witnessing new trends and it's growing rapidly with 12 to 14 % CAGR. Demand for men's grooming products is increasing and limited products is a challenge. We at Braavoking intent to provide best grooming experience though our natural and easy to use products for men. "Braavoking curates products which are natural ingredients based and convenient to use. After deep research and multiple trials, we launch any product. We use natural ingredients that too with more than 90% efficacy of any ingredient extract which is being used." Mr. Gaurav Modi further added. We are coming up with the concept of "Instant Grooming Station" for men first time in India during Navratri or similar event.

We are exclusive Grooming partner at Pratham Youth Community (PYC) Navratri 2022 and developing such concept where we will help men with instant grooming. Good looks boosts your confidence and we at Braavoking strive to make that happen though our easy to use products.We believe every individual have right to groom well for every small or big occasion for 365 days. Braavoking got awesome response from males out there and groomed more than 500 People. Braavoking's entire team from founders to executives was out there and learning lot of things from customers directly while grooming them and here the Brand owners themselves grooming there king customers with their products and gained great amount of love from people. About US : We at Braavoking, strongly believe that every individual has a strong desiring personality and we strive to accentuate your charming & envious personality through our high quality & easy to use products. Braavoking is one stop solution for all your grooming needs. Try our easy to use and herbal products and make an envious impression. For more details visit us: https://braavoking.com/

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)