Minister invites companies in Czech Republic to invest in TN

Czech Republic and Tamil Nadu share a lot of common interests on business and commerce and there are so many opportunities in sectors like heavy industries, aircraft manufacturing to invest in the Indian State, Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises T M Anbarasan said on Thursday.

With the presence of various manufacturing facilities of autombile manufacturers like Hyundai Motor India, BMW, Renault, and Nissan, Tamil Nadu has become a hub in vehicle production in the country, he said during his visit to the MSV International Engineering Fair at Czech Republic, an official release said here.

He noted that the economic relationships between India and Czech Republic was over 100 years and was progressing well.

Anbarasan said there were over five million micro, small and medium enterprises operating in Tamil Nadu.

''Tamil Nadu offers investors friendly climate and I request industrialists in Czech Republic to invest in the Indian State,'' he said. On Wednesday, Anbarasan visited the manufacturing facility of Czech Republic-based light aircraft-manufacturer Evektor Aircraft and invited the officials to look for opportunities to invest in Tamil Nadu.

