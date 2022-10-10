Left Menu

CCI clears Abu Dhabi Investment Authority's minority stake buy in Intas Pharmaceuticals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 22:17 IST
CCI clears Abu Dhabi Investment Authority's minority stake buy in Intas Pharmaceuticals
  • Country:
  • India

Anti-trust regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday cleared Platinum Owl's acquisition of a minority stake in Intas Pharmaceuticals.

The proposed transaction involves a secondary acquisition by Platinum Owl of 3 per cent of the equity shareholding of Intas (on an outstanding shares basis).

Platinum Owl is acting in its capacity as a trustee for Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) is the sole beneficiary and settlor of the Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust.

Intas is engaged in the business of development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical formulations.

In a separate combination, CCI approved acquisition of 100 per cent of the equity and compulsorily convertible debentures of five special purpose vehicles (SPVs) by IndInfravit and allotment of units of IndInfravit to CPHI-4 for the purpose of part-funding the acquisition of SPVs.

The five SPVs are engaged in the operation and maintenance of highways in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices in the market place.

IndInfravit is a registered infrastructure investment trust, while CPHI-4 (CPP Investment Board Private Holdings (4) Inc) is an investment holding company which invests in a diversified portfolio of assets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022