Business Expo 2025 Unites Innovators in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy inaugurated the three-day Business Expo 2025 in Vijayawada on Friday.

The event's opening day showcased seminars focused on enhancing manufacturing growth, boosting MSME competitiveness, and addressing tourism challenges in Andhra Pradesh.

Nearing 150 exhibitors, including notable governmental bodies like the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority and MSME Development Corporation, presented their innovative projects and ongoing developmental initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)