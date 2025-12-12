Left Menu

Business Expo 2025 Unites Innovators in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's Business Expo 2025, inaugurated by Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, gathered entrepreneurs, government officials, and diverse exhibitors in Vijayawada. The three-day event featured seminars on manufacturing growth, MSME competitiveness, and tourism challenges. Key government departments highlighted their initiatives and developmental programs, drawing interest from nearly 150 exhibitors.

Updated: 12-12-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 21:33 IST
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy inaugurated the three-day Business Expo 2025 in Vijayawada on Friday.

The event's opening day showcased seminars focused on enhancing manufacturing growth, boosting MSME competitiveness, and addressing tourism challenges in Andhra Pradesh.

Nearing 150 exhibitors, including notable governmental bodies like the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority and MSME Development Corporation, presented their innovative projects and ongoing developmental initiatives.

