Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2100 hours: DEL47 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets extend losses for 3rd day as global risks weigh; Nifty ends below 17k Mumbai: Market benchmarks closed deep in the red on Tuesday, mirroring a negative trend overseas as tightening monetary policy globally and escalation of the war in Ukraine continued to weigh on sentiment.

DEL69 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee darts up 19 paise to 82.21 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee rebounded from its all-time low to close 19 paise higher at 82.21 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid softening crude oil prices.

DCM79 BIZ-RBI-ARC REGULATION RBI raises minimum capital requirement for setting up ARCs to Rs 300 cr Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Tuesday raised the minimum capital requirement for setting up an asset reconstruction company (ARC) to Rs 300 crore from the existing Rs 100 crore with an aim to strengthen the securitisation sector which plays a vital role in the management of distressed financial assets.

DCM62 BIZ-INFOSYS-PRESIDENT RESIGNS Infosys President Ravi Kumar S resigns New Delhi: IT services major Infosys on Tuesday said its president Ravi Kumar S has resigned from his post.

DCM47 BIZ-BYD BYD eyes leadership position in Indian electric passenger vehicle market New Delhi: Chinese electric carmaker BYD is eyeing a leadership position in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market as it looks to garner a market share of 40 per cent in the segment by 2030, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

DCM32 BIZ-OIL-BID-ROUND India offers 26 oil, gas blocks in mega offshore round New Delhi: India is offering 26 blocks or areas for finding and producing oil and gas in a mega offshore bid round, upstream regulator DGH said on Tuesday.

DEL60 BIZ-LD GOLD-PRICE Gold falls Rs 343; silver tumbles Rs 1,071 New Delhi: Gold price fell by Rs 343 in the national capital to Rs 51,105 per 10 grams on Tuesday amid a decline in the prices of the precious metal in the international market, according to HDFC Securities.

