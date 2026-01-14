Infosys Navigates New Labour Codes, Eyes AI Leadership

Infosys faced a 2.2% drop in net profit to Rs 6,654 crore in Q3 FY26, impacted by a Rs 1,289 crore charge related to India's new Labour Codes. Despite this, the Bengaluru-based firm's revenues climbed 8.9% to Rs 45,479 crore, prompting the company to raise its revenue growth guidance to 3-3.5% for FY26.

A significant highlight was Infosys' ongoing investment in AI, with CEO Salil Parekh stating strong momentum in AI integration among its clients. Infosys is spearheading 4,600 AI projects and has seen significant engagements, including a $1.6 billion deal with the UK's National Health Service.

Alongside its AI ambitions, Infosys celebrated the completion of its largest-ever buyback of Rs 18,000 crore. On the workforce front, it bolstered its ranks by adding 5,043 employees, maintaining its hiring momentum to meet its FY26 target.