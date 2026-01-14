Left Menu

Infosys Navigates New Labour Codes, Eyes AI Leadership

Infosys reported a 2.2% decline in net profit for Q3 FY26, primarily due to a Rs 1,289 crore hit from India's new Labour Codes. Revenue grew 8.9% to Rs 45,479 crore. The company emphasizes AI advancements, signing significant deals like USD 1.6 billion with the UK's NHS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:44 IST
Infosys Navigates New Labour Codes, Eyes AI Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Infosys faced a 2.2% drop in net profit to Rs 6,654 crore in Q3 FY26, impacted by a Rs 1,289 crore charge related to India's new Labour Codes. Despite this, the Bengaluru-based firm's revenues climbed 8.9% to Rs 45,479 crore, prompting the company to raise its revenue growth guidance to 3-3.5% for FY26.

A significant highlight was Infosys' ongoing investment in AI, with CEO Salil Parekh stating strong momentum in AI integration among its clients. Infosys is spearheading 4,600 AI projects and has seen significant engagements, including a $1.6 billion deal with the UK's National Health Service.

Alongside its AI ambitions, Infosys celebrated the completion of its largest-ever buyback of Rs 18,000 crore. On the workforce front, it bolstered its ranks by adding 5,043 employees, maintaining its hiring momentum to meet its FY26 target.

TRENDING

1
Foxconn and HCL Launch India Chip Private Limited

Foxconn and HCL Launch India Chip Private Limited

 India
2
Delhi's Frosty Spell: Chilling Weather and Poor Air Quality

Delhi's Frosty Spell: Chilling Weather and Poor Air Quality

 India
3
FBI Raid Targets Washington Post Journalist in Leaked Information Probe

FBI Raid Targets Washington Post Journalist in Leaked Information Probe

 United States
4
Trump's Warning to Nigeria: Controversy Over Christian Protection

Trump's Warning to Nigeria: Controversy Over Christian Protection

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026