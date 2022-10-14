Left Menu

Singapore Airlines to launch Airbus A350-900 services to Hyderabad

Singapore Airlines SIA on Friday announced the introduction of its A350-900 medium haul wide-body aircraft services from Hyderabad to Singapore.The SIA will operate daily flights between Hyderabad and Singapore, with the A350 services operating every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.The inaugural service SQ 523 will depart from Hyderabad international airport at 2310 hours on October 30.The airline will continue to operate its B737-8 narrow-body services through the remainder of the week, a Singapore Airlines release said.We are delighted to enhance our services to Hyderabad with our wide-body A350 aircraft.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-10-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 17:24 IST
Singapore Airlines to launch Airbus A350-900 services to Hyderabad
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Friday announced the introduction of its A350-900 medium haul wide-body aircraft services from Hyderabad to Singapore.

The SIA will operate daily flights between Hyderabad and Singapore, with the A350 services operating every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The inaugural service SQ 523 will depart from Hyderabad international airport at 2310 hours on October 30.

The airline will continue to operate its B737-8 narrow-body services through the remainder of the week, a Singapore Airlines release said.

''We are delighted to enhance our services to Hyderabad with our wide-body A350 aircraft. This is a significant milestone for us as it reinforces our commitment to the market, more so after SilkAir's integration with Singapore Airlines a year ago,'' said Sy Yen Chen, General Manager India for Singapore Airlines.

''In line with the company's commitment to product and service excellence, the Airbus A350 medium haul aircraft, combined with our award-winning inflight service, will provide enhanced comfort to travellers from Hyderabad. Furthermore, the introduction of a wide-body aircraft on this sector also opens up a wider range of opportunities and capabilities for SIA Cargo,'' he said.

''From 30 October 2022, Singapore Airlines will restore 100 per cent of its pre-pandemic frequency from India, and will operate 96 flights weekly from eight cities across the country,'' the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022