Tata Steel says actively engaged with UK govt for financial support for biz

Currently, it is not in discussions with any potential buyers for the UK business, the spokesperson added.Tata Steel owns the UKs largest steelworks at Port Talbot in South Wales and employs around 8,000 people across all its operations in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 17:39 IST
Homegrown steel major Tata Steel is actively engaged with the UK government for financial support for its business there, a company spokesperson said on Friday, amid reports of the Tatas looking to divest their steel business in the UK.

''Tata Steel is seeking support from the UK government in two forms. In policy terms by encouraging the transition to green steel and ensuring a cost competitive landscape, and partnership in financing of the project given the size of investment and the financially constrained position of our UK business,'' the spokesperson told PTI.

The company at present is in active and detailed discussions with the UK government with relation to the future of the business. Currently, it is not in discussions with any potential buyers for the UK business, the spokesperson added.

Tata Steel owns the UK's largest steelworks at Port Talbot in South Wales and employs around 8,000 people across all its operations in the country. The company is seeking 1.5 billion pounds from the UK government to execute its decarbonisation plans.

As part of the UK's decarbonisation move and rising carbon costs in the country, it is necessary for Port Talbot to transition to alternative technologies to remain viable.

Tata Steel CEO and MD T V Narendran had earlier told PTI his company plans to invest Rs 8,500 crore in India and Rs 3,500 crore on operations in Europe in 2022-23 to increase product mix and transition to low CO2 technologies, in line with the company's goal to produce CO2-neutral steel by 2050 in Europe.

