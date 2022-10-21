LGT forays into Indian wealth management space with LGT Wealth India

LGT Group, Liechtenstein-based private banking, and manager, on Friday, said it has forayed into the Indian wealth management market through its entity, LGT Wealth India. The majority owned by LGT Group, LGT Wealth India employs more than 200 staff and has a presence in 14 cities across India, including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru, the company said in a statement. With LGT Wealth India, LGT is gaining a foothold in the Indian wealth management market and is further strengthening its Asia presence, including offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Australia and India. ''Our aim is to offer a fresh approach to wealth management. The plan is simple: put our clients first by providing a transparent service, designed around what is right for them. We have attracted some of the industry stalwarts and best talent, drawing together in-depth experience across multiple asset classes,'' Atul Singh, Managing Director, and CEO of LGT Wealth India said.

LGT Group managed assets of USD 297.4 billion as of June 2022 for wealthy private individuals and institutional clients. It has more than 4,500 employees in over 20 locations worldwide. ''As a private, family-led company that has been owned by my family, the Princely House of Liechtenstein, for over 90 years, we have always valued long-term collaboration over short-term growth. Combining the expertise of a global private bank with an experienced and tenured India specialist team, we are committed to supporting our clients in India and generating long-term sustainable value,'' H S H Prince Max von und zu Liechtenstein, Chairman of LGT, said.

