Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2100 hours: DCM12 BIZ-2NDLD JAMSHED IRANI-DEAD Jamshed J Irani: The Steel Man of India passes away at 86 New Delhi: Jamshed J Irani, known as the steel man of India, died in Jamshedpur late Monday night, according to Tata Steel.

DEL54 BIZ-LD GST GST collection at Rs 1.52 lakh crore in October, second highest ever New Delhi: GST revenues registered the second highest collection ever at Rs 1.52 lakh crore in October, reflecting pick up in economic activity in the festive season.

DEL100 BIZ-GRIEVANCE PANEL-LD CHANDRASEKHAR Grievance Appellate Committee contours in 10-12 days; panel to be in place by Nov 30: Rajeev Chandrasekhar New Delhi: The government will, over the next 10-12 days, come out with proposed modalities and terms of references for 'grievance appellate committee' that will address social media users' unresolved complaints, and expects the panel to be in place by November 30, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Tuesday.

DEL83 BIZ-G20-FM India to press for collective efforts to deal with spillovers of actions by rich nations at G20: FM New Delhi: India will press for collective efforts to deal with the spillovers of happenings in advanced economies as well as global regulation of crypto assets to check terror funding under its G20 presidency, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

DEL102 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee rebounds 22 paise to 82.59 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 22 paise to close at 82.59 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid persistent foreign fund inflows and a weakening greenback overseas.

DEL64 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex rallies for 4th day, breaches 61,000-mark Mumbai: Equity indices darted up for the fourth day running on Tuesday to close at over nine-month highs, buoyed by positive macroeconomic data and a bullish trend overseas.

DEL108 BIZ-TAX-COMMON ITR Common ITR form for all taxpayers on anvil, I-T dept invites stakeholder comments New Delhi: The finance ministry on Tuesday proposed to come out with a user-friendly common income tax return form for all taxpayers, under which income from virtual digital assets will have to be disclosed under a separate head.

DEL71 BIZ-GOLD PRICE Gold gains Rs 177; silver advances Rs 1,022 New Delhi: Gold price in the national capital rose Rs 177 to Rs 50,869 per 10 grams on Tuesday amid a rise in the prices of the precious metal in the international market, according to HDFC Securities.

DEL16 BIZ-PMI-MANUFACTURING India's manufacturing activities remain strong in October: Survey New Delhi: Manufacturing activities in India remained robust and price pressures were contained in October as new orders and production rose at a slower but stronger pace, according to a monthly survey released on Tuesday.

DCM92 BIZ-LD AUTO SALES Passenger vehicle sales get festive treat in October amid surge in demand for SUVs, mid-segment cars New Delhi: Passenger vehicle sales saw a robust growth in October, with mid-segment cars and SUVs grabbing the festive demand which also lifted the entry-level category, but two-wheelers remained subdued reflecting the state of economy, industry data showed on Tuesday.

DCM18 BIZ-ATF-PRICE-HIKE ATF price hiked 4.2 pc, commercial LPG rates cut by Rs 115.5 New Delhi: Jet fuel (ATF) price on Tuesday was hiked by 4.2 per cent but that of commercial LPG used in non-residential establishments such as hotels and restaurants was cut by Rs 115.5 per 19-kg cylinder reflecting global energy trends.

