Left Menu

B Rajendran takes charge as Sebi executive director

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 22:05 IST
B Rajendran takes charge as Sebi executive director
  • Country:
  • India

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said that B Rajendran has taken charge as it's executive director, who will handle alternative investment fund and departments of corporation finance investigation and foreign portfolio investors.

Prior to his promotion as executive director, Rajendran was chief general manager in Sebi and has handled several assignments in the markets regulator since joining in 1996, according to a statement issued by the markets watchdog.

He has in the past served in various departments in Sebi, including in market regulation department, integrated surveillance department, office of investor assistance and education, investigations department and also as regional director, southern regional office.

He has administered the integrated market surveillance system and also conceptualised SEBI Complaints Redress System (SCORES).

He was associated with various Sebi's advisory committees including FPIs, secondary markets, commodities derivatives and alternative investment policy.

Rajendran is a Cost Accountant and holds an M.Com and P.G. Diploma in Securities Laws from the Government Law College, Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022