Odd News Roundup: All the pretty horses: Equine passengers travel on first Russian train to N.Korea since COVID

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 18:29 IST
Odd News Roundup: All the pretty horses: Equine passengers travel on first Russian train to N.Korea since COVID
Representative image

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

All the pretty horses: Equine passengers travel on first Russian train to N.Korea since COVID

Russia and North Korea restarted train travel for the first time since railway journeys were cut during the COVID pandemic with an unusually opulent cargo - 30 grey thoroughbred horses. A freight train carrying the "Orlov Trotter" horses left Russia's far east through the Khasan-Tumangan crossing, according to Russia's veterinary service. It posted a picture of several horses in a train wagon.

