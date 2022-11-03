Left Menu

8i Ventures achieves first close of USD 50 mn second fund

We are seeding companies with USD 1.5-2 million cheques, going up to USD 10 million across subsequent rounds, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 13:49 IST
8i Ventures achieves first close of USD 50 mn second fund
  • Country:
  • India

Early-stage venture capital fund 8i Ventures on Thursday said that it has achieved the first close of its USD 50 million (over Rs 400 crore) second fund.

''The fund has raised 50 per cent of its targeted assets under management and achieved a first close of USD 25 million, raised largely from family offices like Salgaocars and Kothari (DSP) who were also invested in 8i Venture's first fund,'' the firm said in a statement.

8i Ventures' second fund has a total corpus target of USD 50 million to be invested in Indian start-ups in the next 3 years.

The fintech and commerce focussed fund plans to invest USD 1.5-2 million cheques, going up to USD 10 million across subsequent rounds.

The firm claims 8i Ventures Fund I has grown to 270 per cent in three years, driven by early-stage investments in Slice, M2P and Blue Tokai.

It said that the firm has scored one of the highest venture exits in India in April this year, when it partially exited a seed investment in its portfolio company – M2P, at a 36 times multiple over 2 years.

''Fund-2 will have 15-20 companies that we will invest in over the next 3 years. We will invest at seed, with a USD 1.5-2 million cheque, going up to series B in the winners,'' 8i Ventures, Founding Partner, Vikram Chachra said.

8i Ventures, General Partner, Vishwanath V said that Fund I portfolio winners already process USD 18 billion of payments annually, while generating USD 100 million in gross profits, between them.

''For Fund II, we will follow the same thesis, but with a larger ownership across our investments. We are seeding companies with USD 1.5-2 million cheques, going up to USD 10 million across subsequent rounds,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
3
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022