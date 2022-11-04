Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 4

Headlines - UK doubles down on plans to deport asylum seekers - David Montgomery considers potential Reach purchase - Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z prepare bid for Washington Commanders NFL team - PBoC struggles to impose personal data regime on China's tech groups Overview - The Britain government has strengthened its commitment on trying to deport people looking for asylum in UK by trying to repeat its agreement with Rwanda, which was brought about in April by former Home Secretary Priti Patel. - National World PLC owner David Montgomery is looking to acquire Reach PLC, which owns newspapers Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2022 05:58 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 05:58 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK doubles down on plans to deport asylum seekers - David Montgomery considers potential Reach purchase

- Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z prepare bid for Washington Commanders NFL team - PBoC struggles to impose personal data regime on China's tech groups

Overview - The Britain government has strengthened its commitment on trying to deport people looking for asylum in UK by trying to repeat its agreement with Rwanda, which was brought about in April by former Home Secretary Priti Patel.

- National World PLC owner David Montgomery is looking to acquire Reach PLC, which owns newspapers Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror. - Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos and American rapper Jay-Z are getting together to bid for National Football League (NFL) team Washington Commanders, which could potentially value the team at around $6 billion.

- The People's Bank of China is finding it difficult to get major Chinese internet companies to adhere with a deadline in December, wherein they'll have to provide private details of their users with Chinese government-affiliated credit scoring companies. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

