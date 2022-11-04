Mopa intl airport to be commissioned after Dec 8 by PM, says Goa CM

The international airport in Mopa in Goa will be inaugurated after December 8 depending on the schedule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the facility, the CM said it was 95 per cent complete and the remaining work would be finished in the next 15 days.

''The date for commissioning of the airport will be decided depending on the availability of the Prime Minister. Tentatively, it would be inaugurated after December 8. The arrival and departure areas, baggage facility etc are ready. The airport has also received licence for its aerodrome,'' Sawant informed.

An official of GMR, which would be running the airport, said only domestic flights would be operated immediately after inauguration in December, while international services will take off and land from January 2023 onwards.

''The airport has the capacity to handle 4.4 million footfalls annually. This will be increased depending on demand. We have also installed a 25,000 ton Temparature Control Facility at the airport to handle pharma, fruits, floriculture, horticulture items etc,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)