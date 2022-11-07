Left Menu

Russia-Uzbekistan money flows double on exports, migration

The Uzbek central bank has taken steps to boost compliance controls at local banks and hired law firm White & Case to advise it on relations with Russian entities targeted by Western sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Uzbekistan has responded to uncertainty brought on by the Russia-Ukraine war with an countercyclical fiscal package worth about $1.3 billion that includes measures to ensure food security, extended tax cuts, subsidies to exporters and an increase in pensions, Isakov said.

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 17:50 IST
Russia-Uzbekistan money flows double on exports, migration
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Remittances from Russia to Uzbekistan more than doubled year on year to $10.7 billion in the first nine months of 2022, driven by migrant labourers' transfers, exports and capital flight, a senior Uzbek official told Reuters. Over the same period, Central Asia's most populous nation has increased its budget deficit by $1.3 billion, or 1% of gross domestic product, to offset the impact of the war in Ukraine, Deputy Finance Minister Odilbek Isakov said.

Millions of Uzbeks work in Russia and send money to their families back home. Those flows dipped in the second quarter when the Russian rouble sank against the dollar, but have since bounced back as the rouble more than recouped its losses. In addition, many small-scale Uzbek exporters such as fruit vendors who previously moved money around in the form of cash dollars have switched to money transfers in order to send their revenue back to Uzbekistan, Isakov said.

"And of course there is capital flight from Russia." Some 20,000 Russian IT professionals have relocated to Uzbekistan under a government-sponsored streamlined immigration programme for the sector, Isakov said.

Many of the additional 70,000-80,000 Russians who have recently arrived in Uzbekistan - after Moscow announced its first military conscription campaign since World War Two - are also bringing their savings with them. The Uzbek central bank has taken steps to boost compliance controls at local banks and hired law firm White & Case to advise it on relations with Russian entities targeted by Western sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Uzbekistan has responded to uncertainty brought on by the Russia-Ukraine war with an countercyclical fiscal package worth about $1.3 billion that includes measures to ensure food security, extended tax cuts, subsidies to exporters and an increase in pensions, Isakov said. To finance it, the Tashkent government has boosted this year's domestic borrowing plan by 50% to 9 trillion sums ($820 million).

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development this month become the first foreign buyer of Uzbek treasury bonds, on top of domestic banks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States
4
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022