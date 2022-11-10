Left Menu

SJVN bags 83 MW floating solar project in Madhya Pradesh

RUMSL, the company said in a statement.SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said the company will develop this project in Indias largest floating solar park at Omkareshwar in district Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh.The cost of developing the floating solar project will be approximately Rs 585 crore, the statement added.After commissioning, the project will generate 187 million units in the first year and 4,410 million units over a period of 25 years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 19:16 IST
SJVN bags 83 MW floating solar project in Madhya Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

State-run SJVN Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged a contract to build, own and operate a 83 MW floating solar project worth Rs 585 crore in Madhya Pradesh.

The project has been secured at a tariff of Rs 3.70 per unit on build, own and operate basis in an e-reverse auction (e-RA) organised by REWA Ultra Mega Solar Ltd. (RUMSL), the company said in a statement.

SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said the company will develop this project in India's largest floating solar park at Omkareshwar in district Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh.

The cost of developing the floating solar project will be approximately Rs 585 crore, the statement added.

After commissioning, the project will generate 187 million units in the first year and 4,410 million units over a period of 25 years. Its commissioning is expected to reduce approximately 2,16,074 tonnes of carbon emission in 25 years, it added.

The power purchase agreement (PPA) will be signed between RUMSL and SJVN for 25 years. The project shall be commissioned within 21 months from the date of signing of PPA.

''This is our second floating solar project bagged through tariff based competitive bidding process from RUMSL. We are already developing a 90 MW floating solar project in Madhya Pradesh,'' Sharma added.

SJVN is implementing this project along with other renewable projects of 4,090.5 MW capacity through its wholly-owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022