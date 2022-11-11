China supports central SOEs to issue tech innovation bonds

China's securities regulator on Friday it will support bond issuance by central state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to fund tech innovation.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a notice that banks, social security fund and other long-term investors are encouraged to invest in tech innovation bonds issued by SOEs controlled by the central government.

The statement was jointly issued with China's state assets regulator.

