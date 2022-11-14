Left Menu

Macau casinos expected to invest around $12 bln over next 10 years -media

Macau casino operators, vying for a licence in the world's biggest gambling hub, are expected to invest a total of around 100 billion patacas ($12.4 billion) over the next 10 years, local broadcaster TDM reported.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 14-11-2022 07:32 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 07:32 IST
Macau casinos expected to invest around $12 bln over next 10 years -media
  • Country:
  • Hong Kong

Macau casino operators, vying for a licence in the world's biggest gambling hub, are expected to invest a total of around 100 billion patacas ($12.4 billion) over the next 10 years, local broadcaster TDM reported. The seven applicants, which include incumbents Sands China , Wynn Macau, Galaxy Entertainment, MGM China, Melco Resorts and SJM Holdings , as well as new entrant Genting Malaysia, are competing for six slots.

Galaxy and Sands may invest more than 20 billion patacas each, while the others will invest less than 20 billion patacas. Altogether the total will be around 100 billion, TDM said. Negotiations with the Macau government are almost complete the broadcaster said, with the bidders having reached agreement about what each of them proposes to do over new 10-year licence term which begins in 2023.

Malaysian group Genting is a credible threat that could unseat an incumbent Macau operator for a new licence, prompting the industry's biggest potential shakeup in more than two decades, analysts and executives say. The six Macau incumbents have operated in the Chinese special administrative region since 2002, with their current concessions expiring at the end of this year.

The bidding for new licences comes as China's "dynamic zero COVID" policy has hammered casino revenues over the past two years, and despite some relaxation of travel restrictions for mainland visitors, gambling revenue is unlikely to pick up in the near term, say analysts. ($1 = 8.0740 patacas)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
4
Adani Foundation's Rs 5 cr endowment to benefit 20 children who lost parents in Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse

Adani Foundation's Rs 5 cr endowment to benefit 20 children who lost parents...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022